Czech military spending drive continues
The Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that they have signed a contract to buy two Czech-made tactical transport airplanes CASA C-295MW. The contract value of the airplanes is 1.95 billion Crowns without VAT, and includes the modernization of four older airplanes for 360 million Crowns without VAT. According to the Deputy Minister of Arms Acquisitions Filip Riha, the contract terms saved the ministry about 300 million Crowns due to faster negotiations and delivery terms.
According to the Ministry of Defense Lubomir Metnar (ANO) the military needs to increase the capacity of the air force with new planes because the current airplanes are fully commissioned. The new capacity will come online in 2020 and 2021 and will replace the smaller Jak-40 which end service in 2020.
