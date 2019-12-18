Million Moments demonstrations continue; participation keeps falling
The Million Moments demonstrations continued on Tuesday, but this time the participation was estimated by the Czech Police at about 15,000 participants. Million Moments estimates the participation in the tens of thousands.
Supporters of the protests have been steadily falling from a height of hundreds of thousands, to tens of thousands, and now only thousands. The demands stay the same: that the Premier of the most popular political party in Czechia step down due to an alleged conflict of interest. Andrej Babis (ANO), the target of the demonstrations, continues to acknowledge the rights of the demonstrators and reiterates that he does not plan on capitulating to their goal: resignation.
Recent poll numbers have put the ANO political party on top of all the other parties. The difference between ANO and the next party is an almost 3 to 1 margin. This has caused an “anti-Babis” movement which is popular with the opposition. The opposition, according to Babis, only knows anti-Babis, they do not know how to do anything else.
The demonstrations have spread to smaller towns in December. Numbers continue to shrink as the winter weather takes hold. It’s still a long way to elections.
