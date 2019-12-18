VŠE suffers another bomb threat on planned day of open doors
Barely a month after the last bomb threat, and falling on the planned day of open doors, the University suffered a repeat yesterday. The planned day of open doors was abruptly cancelled, and the police spent several hours securing the premises. Police reported that the school reopened at 18:00.
The bomb scares are proving difficult for one of the most frequented buildings in Prague. It is not only an inconvenience for those involved but also costs the school lots of money.
The cancelled day of open doors was for high school students who planned on visiting their possible future educational institution. There was no information given if the event will be rescheduled.
