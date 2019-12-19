Coal era coming to an end in the EU: 160,000 jobs will be lost, CR amongst most affected
A recent study commissioned by the EU has released some solid news about changes in the coal business. By 2030 about 160,000 jobs will be lost. Over the next five years the most affected areas will be coal mines in Germany, Poland and Czechia. The main reasons are the strong current focus on the environment and the increased costs of carbon permits.
The trend is unforgiving. Between 1990 and 2017, according to Eurostat, the consumption of coal in the EU has fallen from about 1.3 billion tons a year to 678 million tons. The most affected areas of the country will be the North, especially the North-West. The trend has been steadily falling consumption, but the next few years will be decisive for most coals mines.
Czechia has Europe’s third highest number of active miners at 18,000, below Poland (99,000) and Germany (25,000). The count is not including all the offshoot companies and jobs created around the business. For example companies supplying mining clothes, safety equipment or machinery.
The coal trade was the grassroots start of the modern day European Union with an agreement between France and Germany regarding coal in the Rhine river region in the 1950’s. It powered the first propelled boats, the most famous perhaps being the Titanic, trains throughout the world and even some cars. Electricity was possible due to the costs and easy handling of the solid carbon source. Now, to halt the warming of the planet, and keep the air breathable, the original black gold will remain in the ground, not needed by anyone.
