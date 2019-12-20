Czech Railroads adds thousands of extra seats for the holidays
Czech Railroads has prepared for the extra holiday traffic before Christmas by adding 10,000 seats of train capacity. In addition there will be an extra afternoon train from Prague to Ostrava for two days before Christmas. Pre-Christmas holidays are amongst the busiest travel days of the year. During the actually holidays, 24, 25 and 26th of December, travel will be limited as those are low-travel days.
Private travel companies like Student Agency and Leos Express will also add capacity where possible. Flixbus says it will add 30% capacity in the days up to the holidays. Long-journey trains and busses will also see additional capacity with the night train from Prague to Kosice having 13 cars for the journey this weekend. Flixbus says it is adding buses for the weekend travel period, even to the far east of Slovakia.
