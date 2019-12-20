Warm weather hampers ski season to-date
Although the Krkonoše mountains have the best snow conditions thus far in Czechia, this weekend Špindlerův Mlýn is only expecting to be operating under 8 kilometers of prepared slope. There are some other regions like the Jeseníky or Jizerské mountains which will be open but also running limited operations; and a few other mountain ranges running a few hundred meters of slope for the real desperados.
It was 15 degrees Celsius in some areas of Moravia yesterday. With Christmas quickly approaching the snow machines are running at full tilt and resort owners hoping for a flash dump of snow. No major precipitation, or material fall in temperatures is expected in coming days. Enjoy a another green Christmas!
