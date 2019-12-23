Merry Christmas from the Prague Monitor
The Prague Monitor team would like to thank all of its supporters and readers for remembering us during a busy 2019. We are looking forward to 2020 as a year of upgrades for our little daily. The Prague Monitor team is looking to modernize the website, the daily mailing and add more original, reader-relevant content. We are analyzing what our readers are looking for and how to reach a greater number of the people interested in Prague and the Czech Republic. Our aim is to keep a light dose of political and business news mixed with interesting facts, stories about what is going on, personalities and unique happenings of our interesting adapted homeland.
Over the Christmas break we will only publish on the 27th of December this week. Next week we will not publish on the 1st of January. We continue, and will continue, to publish complete new content every business day.
The market for small local newspapers is difficult as the internet giants suck up the marketing budgets of companies which used to fund local publications. Never was the trend stronger than in 2019, and we know 2020 will be similar. We are prepared to fight back and keep our independent English language newspaper on the market for all English speakers to stay informed.
We wish you all wonderful holidays, a merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!
Your Prague News Team!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.