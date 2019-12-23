Ostrava and Třinec host the World Junior Hockey Championship
The Moravia-Silesia cities of Ostrava and Třinec will be hosting 10 national junior hockey teams for the World Junior Hockey Championship starting this Thursday, December 26th. The event will be the second time that Ostrava hosts, but the first time that Třinec hosts, the tournament. It will be a chance for the sometimes forgotten region to show its wonderful hospitality, spirited people and international diversification. There are many international companies based in the once industrial heartland of Czechoslovakia. Mines, factories, steel mills, great beer, mountains and energetic hockey await fans who will arrive from all over the world.
The tournament is set up in round-robin format with two, five team divisions. The ten countries participating are five in group A: Slovakia, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden and Kazakhstan and five in group B: USA, Russia, Canada, Germany, and the Czech Republic.
The gold medal game will be played on January 5th in Ostrava. The eleven day tournament promises lots of fun and action. The Ostravar Arena in Ostrava has a capacity of 10,004 fans while the Trinec arena can hold 5,200 fans. The attendance records have a chance of falling for the final rounds. Tickets are still available and there will be lots of sales on the street before the games as well. Looking at the official website for tickets https://msjunioru2020.cz/en/#tickets there are not many tickets left for the high demand games, but plenty for the first round, less fascinating match-ups. Even the finals look sold out. With tickets starting at CZK 90 and the final selling for CZK 450 it’s no wonder.
