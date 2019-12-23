Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"The man who says he is willing to meet you halfway is usually a poor judge of distance." Laurence J. Peter
I have a lot of fun with this quote in my work, especially with young professionals. The reason I like using it is because the common-sense truth, wit and humor make it so memorable and it reminds us of a key element to sustained success in both business and life: Critical thinking. Here’s an example of what I mean. As a youngster, growing up in the farmland of the Midwestern United States, my father was teaching me how to use a saw. However, his instruction was not only about the mechanics and safety of using the saw, it was about considering, in its entirety, what it is you’re doing to ensure you don’t make a mistake. “Measure twice and cut once,” was what he said. In other words, stop, take the time to do it right, so you don’t have to do it again. This quote from Peter, reminds me that, although I may be persuaded by the way you have presented your offer, I need to dig down (measure twice) into the details before I commit (cut once) to accepting it. It has proven to be valuable more than once in my life as I hope it will be in yours.
Good luck on your journey!
