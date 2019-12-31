Another jam packed traffic day at Spindleruv Mlyn and Pec
Traffic came to a standstill again coming into the two resorts Spindleruv Mlyn and Pec pod Snezkou on Monday. Police were forced to limit incoming car traffic from about 11:00 as the parking lots were full. The situation was very similar to Sunday’s traffic jam. The situation peak was between noon and 14:00. Slowly traffic returned to normal as people began leaving.
Incredibly sunny weather seems to be drawing record numbers of tourists to the resorts as people want some fresh air after the Christmas break. Although snow conditions are not good and there are no short-term forecasts for snow, people have chosen being out in the fresh air as reason enough to drive to the mountains. Resorts all over the country again reported above normal visitation.
