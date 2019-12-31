Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Sauna fire forces evacuation of over 100 people in Prague 5

Prague Daily Monitor |
31 December 2019

The hotel Occidental on Radlicka street was evacuated following a fire which started in the sauna of the hotel. The smoke from the fire, which broke out in the first underground floor, spread to the parking garage. Over 100 people were evacuated and four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.