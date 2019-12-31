Sauna fire forces evacuation of over 100 people in Prague 5
The hotel Occidental on Radlicka street was evacuated following a fire which started in the sauna of the hotel. The smoke from the fire, which broke out in the first underground floor, spread to the parking garage. Over 100 people were evacuated and four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.