30 machines and 120 sweepers clean up Prague after New Year's celebrations
At 3:00 on Wednesday thirty cleaning machines hit the streets and started a large scale cleanup which lasted into the late morning hours. At 5:00 the weepers hit the ground running, sweeping the streets of bottles, cans, firework casings, and other discarded party products. The busiest parts of the city were finished by noon. Then the side streets, which were not as devastated, got touched up.
According to Zdenek Zalusky the Head of the Technical Production Department at Prazske Sluzby New Year’s celebrators left a similar mess behind as in previous years. This year there were some small additional complications due to taxi’s parking on the sides of Vaclavske Namesti. “Transport limitations are there, closed access is there, but the police are not enforcing them. The taxi drivers hide their plates and get in our way” said Zalusky.
