Caution! Winter driving season starts with slippery roads, multiple crashes
On January 2nd the first real country wide winter weather driving conditions began. A phenomenon called “freezing fog” swept the country and roads were very slippery as temperatures dipped into the minus single digits.
There was a multiple car crash reported on kilometer 212 of the D1 involving seven cars in the direction from Brno to Vyskov. Cars were being redirected off the highway at kilometer 210 and let back on the highway at kilometer 2016. Three men and a lady were treated for injuries.
The road between Chrastany and Chyni u Prahy also froze over and there were three cars involved in incidents: one slide off the road, the other two into each other.
The roads are not only freezing but also foggy. The D1, D10 and D11 all have heavy fog conditions. The next couple of days will be cold so drive with caution.
