Lightning hits ČSA plane landing in Beirut
A Czech Airline Boeing plane was hit by lightning upon landing in Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday. That caused the plane to be grounded in Beirut stranding 132 passengers wanting to return to Prague. According to the spokesperson for CSA Tomas Brejcha the extent of the damage is being assessed, the plane is currently in Beirut he told Aktualne.cz. He added that the flight was cancelled and that passengers were being sent to Prague via other options.
Although there were various solutions communicated, a different plane was not sent to Lebanon. The passengers were given options on other airlines, through other countries, for example Qatar. The delay in getting home is expected to average about 24 hours.
