Monday, 6 January 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
“The secret to success is having the ability to maintain enthusiasm between failures.” Winston Churchill

This quote definitely belongs on my all-time favorites list. Churchill knew all too well the real-world manifestation of these words. Few have experienced the profound failures that he did, plus, most of them appeared on the front pages of the world’s major newspapers. Think about how that would feel. It would be difficult to say how many times I have summoned these words as I was navigating a setback, but here’s something I have learned: stepping back, looking objectively at what happened and why, learning from that and making the modifications needed in order to not repeat the mistake, not only help restore my self-confidence, but gave me hope, and yes, enthusiasm, to get back up and keep moving forward. My hope is that this “secret” can work for you, too.

