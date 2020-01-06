Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
“The secret to success is having the ability to maintain enthusiasm between failures.” Winston Churchill
This quote definitely belongs on my all-time favorites list. Churchill knew all too well the real-world manifestation of these words. Few have experienced the profound failures that he did, plus, most of them appeared on the front pages of the world’s major newspapers. Think about how that would feel. It would be difficult to say how many times I have summoned these words as I was navigating a setback, but here’s something I have learned: stepping back, looking objectively at what happened and why, learning from that and making the modifications needed in order to not repeat the mistake, not only help restore my self-confidence, but gave me hope, and yes, enthusiasm, to get back up and keep moving forward. My hope is that this “secret” can work for you, too.
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.