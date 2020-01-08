Pardubice region threatens Leo Express with contract cancellation unless service improves
As with many new projects, Leo Express is experiencing some growing pains in the Pardubice region which has translated to the Governor threatening to cancel their ten year cooperation contract. According to Regional Governor Martin Netolicky (CSSD) the trains do not have WiFi access, the local Iredo card does not function in the trains and some trains run without service staff. The spokesperson for Leo Express Emil Sedlarik responded to the comments by saying the company is addressing the issues and is confident that the next inspection will pass without any problems and according to contract specifics.
Leo Express has received a letter from the Pardubice Region stating that the issues should be resolved by January 16th and the next inspection will take place on January 17th. “We expect that all the insufficient items will be solved” stated the Governor who attended the inspections on Tuesday.
Leo express has solutions for most of the issues. The Iredo card readers need a software update, late trains were caused by some inadequate electrical current issues, and WiFi is already working, albeit at a slower than expected speed. As for the staffing issues Leo Express stated that they are training more staff to start on the 17th of January. Should be an interesting first day at work.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.