Murder of two Ukrainian workers threatens to land suspect 15 to 20 years in prison
The 32 year old suspect lived in an illegal accommodation in Opatovice nad Labem, in the Pardubice region, with two co-workers who were 43 and 53 years old last November. According to the suspect, the three men did not get along very well, with the later provoking the 32 year old suspect regularly.
During the fateful November evening the three men were drinking alcoholic beverages together. One knows how the story unravels. The suspect was threatened by a knife by one of the now deceased. A fight broke out and the two older men were soon dead with multiple stab wounds. The suspect claims that he was cornered and had no way out. The investigation is ongoing.
The suspect was apprehended quickly after the incident. The police investigated and concluded who they were looking for. They issued an international arrest warrant and the suspect was caught on the Polish-Ukrainian border in a bus two days after the incident.
The Head of Regional Crime in the Pardubice region added “It is good we caught him at the border. We have another case where we are searching for the suspect for five years. He disappeared in Ukraine. It is difficult to work with the Ukrainian authorities.”
