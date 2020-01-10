Daniel Zappi to launch new single at upcoming concert
Anglo-italian singer-songwriter Daniel Zappi starts 2020 off with a bang! Having performed on live national TV in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the finals of Česko Slovensko má Talent (coming 4th) Daniel launches the new year with a concert and a single/ music video release, both in January.
The concert will take place on Saturday January 18th at 8 p.m at Vila Lanna in Hradčanská (details and tickets here), and he'll be playing together with his brand new band of awesome musicians. In addition to the concert itself, the music video of his new single 'Work of Love' will be premiered on the night too. The song will be released on YouTube as a video, and on all the major online platforms as single download the next day, Sunday 19th January.
Daniel is a rising expat talent and we were very fortunate to meet him and do a couple of stories on him. This concert will be a great setting and a nice evening out. We hope Daniel sings us some of his Italian and Spanish options as well! See you next Saturday!
You can check out of Daniel's previous song releases here!
