Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored." Aldous Huxley
If I currently were a CEO, I would put this quote on the wall in every meeting room in the building. Blind allegiance to a preconceived notion, something someone told you, or something you read on social media, can have a terribly negative impact, not only on the outcomes you create, but on your brand as a professional. Think about it for a moment, if you were faced with an incredibly important and complex problem, one that requires you to seek out additional perspectives, who would you ask to help you? Would you ask the always confident person who has an opinion on any topic, many of which are beyond their grasp? Or, would you want to seek the input from someone who delights in the journey of discovery, uncovering new truths, and exploring new avenues? In other words, would you want someone who weighs all the facts and asks intelligent questions before offering an opinion, as your thought-partner? I thought so. Now, given your own approach, would you want yourself as a thought partner?
Good luck on your journey!
