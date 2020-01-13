Ski resorts are full of everything but snow
Ski resorts across the country continue to report record attendance by ski lovers. The season has been cursed by warm and dry weather – a condition normally associated with low attendance at the slopes. No resorts are working at full tilt and the expensive snow making machines have limits as well. Temperatures still need to be low or the expensive machine made snow melts away quickly as well.
Thousands of people drove to resorts around the country looking for downhill or cross-country skiing. They were met with crowds of people trying to ski on little snow and the few slopes that were actually functioning. Huge crowds were reported at the traditional favorite Krkonose Mountains where the resort Černá hora-Pec reported 15,000 visitors, whereas Spindleruv Mlyn reported 11,000 visitors on Saturday. On the contrary, resorts in lower mountain ranges were kept from opening main slopes and reported few visitors due to very limited operating capacity.
In the Beskydy Mountains, the Ski Bílá Resort reported about 2000 skiers on Sunday, with Saturday seeing half that visitation. Conditions were also technical snow.
In general the consensus between resorts is that the same amount of skiers are on the hills, there are just less hills available to ski on. Weather reports say that another warm week is on the agenda before the country finally falls into a three week period of normal cold winter weather. Whether that will bring what everyone is waiting for remains to be seen.
