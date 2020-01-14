Czech government passes law to increase the market-share of renewable energy
The Czech Republic’s share of renewable energy in the market is posed to increase by 2030. The information comes from the energy-climate plan bill for the Czech Republic, which the government passed on Monday. The Czech Minister of Commerce and Industry Karel Havlíček (ANO) already informed the public that the percentage of renewable energy in the market will be increased from the initial 2030 target of 20.8% to 22%. For 2019 the percentage of power which comes from renewable sources is estimated to be 15.6%.
The new targets are part of the overall European Union plan which is then requested to its individual members. The targets are considered extensive and achieving them is a major undertaking for many government entities.
