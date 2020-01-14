Czech Republic still planning to complete 5G auction in first quarter
The government planned on launching the super-fast 5G network auction in January and although it will not be in January, the government still sees it finding a winner in the first quarter. The information came from the government “Implementace a rozvoj sítí 5G v České republice” (Implementation and development of 5G networks in the Czech Republic) bill review which was approved by the government on Monday. The document was shared by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Karel Havlíček (ANO) at a press conference.
The delay was caused by some changes in the terms and conditions of the auction and contract. The government is motivated to move forward as it expects to receive six billion Crowns from the auction.
