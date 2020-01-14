Weekly increase of sick with breathing problems increases 60%
The Czech Health Organization released figures showing drastic increases in sick during the first two weeks of January. Every year the height of the flu and cold season comes in January, sometimes going into February as well. Although the year started off with lower infections at 657 per 100,000 inhabitants, the number jumped to 1050 per 100,000 inhabitants during the second week. This is compared to 840 per 100,000 inhabitants during the first week of January in 2019 to 1096 per 100,000 inhabitants during the second week.
Confirmed cases of various flu sicknesses also increased during the period. Each year up to 10% of the population comes down with the flu, that number doubling to about 20% of the child population. These high figures result in about 1500 to 2000 flu or breathing related deaths in the Czech Republic. Those figures are estimated by doctors in the country. The most at-risk residences are the elderly.
Eva Gottwaldova, the Head Hygienist of the Czech Health Organization, recommended that the best ways for preventing spreading of the flu is “often washing hands after visiting public places, increase consumption of vitamin C through citrus fruits or tablets, and adequate rest and sleep.
General health insurance covers flu shots for those over 65, the rest of the population needs to pay for the luxury.
