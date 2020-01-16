Thursday, 16 January 2020

Spring arrives to Šumava area

Record warm temperatures were recorded at 15 meteorological stations in the Czech Republic on Wednesday; records broken at some stations where measurements have been taken daily for over thirty years. The warmest point in the country was the Sumava area. The station a Na Churanove measured 14.8 degrees Celsius. Clear skies made sunlight possible which warmed up the Sumava area during the day. On the other hand in much of Moravia and the south of Czech had temperatures under zero. The information was provided with thanks to the Czech Hydrometeorological Center.