Lamborghini burned-out in Prague's tunnel Blanka
The Lamborghini Aventador started burning around 16:00 yesterday afternoon, closing the Blanka tunnel in both directions for about one and a half hours. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The car caught fire in the section close to Troja. “Tunnel is closed in both directions due to a burning car” police wrote on Twitter. According to the spokesperson for the fire department Martin Kavka the most likely cause was a technical malfunction. The fire department estimated the damage to be about five million Czech crowns. Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly. The ventilation system in the tunnel took some time before it cleared all the smoke.
The twelve cylinder car had a carbon body with custom tuning from German firm Mansory. The car was named Mansory Carbonado with maximum 1250 horsepower. The version of the car was launched in 2013 and cost about 500,000 Euro.
