Monday, 20 January 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
20 January 2020

"If you want something you never had then you've got to do something you've never done" Anonymous

I love this quote and I love it in the context of career success. The people who are evaluating your progress and likelihood for promotion are not only looking for what you have accomplished. They are also looking at something that is a reliable predictor of your future success in today’s world: Your willingness to try new things, new ideas, new approaches, new positions, even, yes, new geographies. Openness and the willingness to try new things—new things you haven’t tried before—sends a strong positive message about you and your brand. Yes, this can be uncomfortable at times, but the payoff can be quite comfortable and fulfilling. Is your current brand message saying what you would like it to?