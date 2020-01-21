Prague to end contracts for advertising billboards and posters to lower visual smog
The Prague Technical Communication Agency (TSK) will end its practice of renting placements for advertisers on billboards and posters in other public places. The reason given was to lower the visual smog around the city. Some of the contracts are not very beneficial to the city. The three companies which will get notices to end contracts are Směrové tabule.cz, Bulldog reklama, and AMMA, represented by Czech Outdoor.
The advertising is seen on bridges, billboards and other signage. Often the signage is in the middle of sidewalks or other places which are disadvantageous to pedestrians. There are alternatives for the advertisers on sign posts, elevated billboards or buildings where the same service can be offered.
