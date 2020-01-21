Prague Monitor fundraising drive continues
Dear Readers,
The Prague Monitor fundraising drive continues. On Friday we will summarize the first week of fundraising.
As we wrote last Friday, your team of writers is trying to update the site, the service and the quality of our daily mailer and news. We are also trying to understand the value our readership places on our service. It is your chance to give something back to your team of English language news keepers in this country. Last Friday’s article provides more details.
We are driving towards a CZK 500,000 fundraising campaign to upgrade our platform, our service, pay off some small debts and market our paper to the next level of service and readership. Our operating costs are covered by our sponsors and partners. We make this an one-time fundraiser to avoid putting our paper in peril financially.
Thank you to all of our supporters, readers and team of helpers!
The Prague Monitor
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.