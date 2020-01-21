Prague Zoo to raise entrance fees from February 1st
The Prague Zoo is planning on raising the entrance fee for adults, students and children from three to fifteen years of age. The current entrance fees are CZK 200 for adults and children and students CZK 150. The family entrance fee, valid for two adults and two children will be increased from CZK 600 to CZK 800. The annual fee will also increase. Also increasing will be the amount of money from each entrance ticket that goes to saving free roaming animals; from three to five CZK.
The Zoo sets its own pricing, which was also confirmed by the Board yesterday. The prices have not been raised since 2012. The zoo says that in addition to the price being untouched for eight years, there are more attractions at the Zoo as well for visitors to experience. The Prague Zoo remains less than half the price of the Amsterdam Zoo and cheaper than the Budapest Zoo.
Last year saw 1,456,526 visitors to the Prague Zoo. It was a record year surpassing the 2016 record by more than 8,000 visitors.
