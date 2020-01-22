Senate proposes state day of mourning for Kubera
The Senate has proposed a day of mourning for Jaroslav Kubera, the President of the Senate who passed away suddenly on Monday, 20th of January. The funeral date nor his replacement have yet been decided. “The Upper Chamber will respect above all us the family’s wishes” said First Vice President of the senate Jiri Ruzicka (Top 09 and STAN) which is now in charge of the Upper Chamber.
The Senate will be communicating with the government and President about the day of mourning, The Senate plans on communicating with the family on Wednesday, which has expressed its wishes to hold a very limited service for Kubera.
Kubera’s passing came as a shock for everyone. His political career spans thirty years. His home town and seat are Teplice, for which he was considered the political anchor for the past twenty-five years. He was considered one of the most influential ODS politicians. Politicians remembered Kubera by his humor, straight-forwardness and kindness. He was a Senator for two decades.
