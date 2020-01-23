Anti-Drug Agency raids global drug distribution gang, via darknet, from the Czech Republic
The National Anti-Drug Agency in coordinated effort with Czech Post and the Customs Office uncovered two sales channels of drugs via the internet’s darknet. The narcotics were shipped in large quantities from the Czech Republic across the globe. The information was communicated via press conference by the Director of the National Anti-Drug Agency Jakub Frydrych. The cases were responsible for distributing “kilograms” of narcotics monthly.
In all there were two sting operations named Airbus and Komp. In the first case a five person team between the ages of 25 and 28 was apprehended. The later consisted of on suspect.
