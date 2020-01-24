Air quality in Ostrava best in five years
The air quality last year in the Ostrava area was the best in five years. The fact that it was the second warmest year since 1961 was a big help as less heating of buildings was required. In addition, there were good conditions for diffusing pollution in the area. The information was given in a press conference by the Head of the Czech Hydrometeorological Association Blanka Krejci.
In 2019 there was only one smog episode recorded lasting 94 hours; this in contrast to 322 hours in 2018 or 760 hours in 2017. There was also less dust measured by experts.
The Deputy Major Katerina Sebestova (ANO) added that the city of Ostrava makes special effort in order to increase air quality. The city purchased special road cleaning machines which are used to clean all the roads, whether city, country or state. Furthermore the roads are cleaned si times a year versus the suggested two.
In addition to cleaning, the city is increasing the use of ecological friendly roads. There are 64 such vehicles currently in service. By the end of 2020, there will no longer be any diesel powered vehicles in regular service of the Ostrava Mass Transit Authority. The city is also pushing residents to take advantage of the clean boilers subsidy program, or promoting the building of “green projects.”
Krejci added that the increase in air quality is a trend across the whole country, but last year Ostrava was the most significant in terms of change.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.