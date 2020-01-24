Friday, 24 January 2020

Flaming "lanterns of luck" to no longer be allowed to be released to fly from Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
The flaming phenomenon, romantically released into the night sky, will now get the launcher in trouble with the authorities. The bill was approved by Prague representatives. The ban is part of a larger bill banning amateur pyrotechnics in its entirety. Currently, amateurs can ignite fireworks on the first and last day of the year. Last year Liberec already banner pyrotechnics year-round.

“I think that people have better ways to express their luck than to release a flaming lamp, which have already caused many fires” said Radomir Nepil (ANO 2011) the author of the bill. Nepil may have been referencing the devastating fire at the Krefeld Zoo which was responsible for killing over thirty animals. In 2018 one of the pavilions of the Rio de Janeiro Congress Center was burned down by a flaming lantern. In 2013, a plastics factory in England was set ablaze by a “lantern of luck” causeing over six million pounds worth of damage.