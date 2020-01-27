British population in Czech Republic growing faster since Brexit referendum
According to data released by the Ministry of the Interior, the number of British citizens living in the Czech Republic has increased about 35% since the Brexit referendum, and Brits with their permanent residence in the Czech Republic have risen almost 55% since 2016. At the end of 2019 a total of 8332 British citizens lived in the country while 2666 of those had permanent residence status. In comparison to 6111 Brits of which 1716 had permanent residence in 2016.
Increases in populations of French and German residents are also on the rise, but to a lesser extent. Some reasons for the increases could be the recent economic boom and increasing daily use of the English language in the country.
The Czech Republic has promised that whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, British citizens will be able to continue on in the country in the same manner as other EU country citizens. Then in 2021 it will depend on the conditions of the separation contract.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.