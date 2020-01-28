Coronavirus in the Czech Republic: update
Although the suspicious cases of coronavirus at Prague’s Na Bulovce were not confirmed as such, there are several other pending cases across the country. The north part of Moravia has a couple of suspected cases that are awaiting lab results, Hradec Kralove is also pending lab results on one suspicious case. The same for one Chinese tourist in southern Bohemia showing symptoms, she is under surveillance.
Globally the confirmed cases are passing the 3000 count and over 80 have perished due to the Coronavirus. The Czech Republic has at least four citizens living in Wuhan. Premier Andrej Babis is said to be negotiating with France to help evacuate those citizens whom wish to leave.
At the Prague Airport certain measures have already come together to start more intensive screening of incoming flights, for now those from China. The Minister of Health Adam Vojtech (ANO) tweeted the information yesterday afternoon. The increased screening includes two gates for flights coming from China, announcements on incoming flights, and more stands with disinfectant.
Companies have already started to put reaction plans together. In China many employees are encouraged to work from home, especially if returning from Wuhan. Companies are also preparing plans in Europe in case the virus spreads here as well. People in general are being asked to pay attention to symptoms, clean hands more often, and practice increased personal hygiene.
