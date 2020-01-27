FinMin: Increase of 5 year test on investment flats being considered, amongst other tax breaks to be shrunk
Minister of Finance Alena Schillerova (ANO) communicated her intention to shrink, alter or end some tax breaks for certain items over the weekend. She highlighted the time test for investment properties as one tax-break she would like to extend from a five year holding period to a fifteen year holding period. Schillerova reckons the state could benefit to the tune of CZK 600 million.
“I have about three or four more things,” Schillerova added. The Finance Minister did not want to communicate the particulars as she has not yet presented the full story to the coalition partners CSSD. In all, ending the tax breaks could bring another two to three billion crowns annually to Czech coffers.
