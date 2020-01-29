Strong winds rip through Prague Tuesday afternoon
Strong winds felled trees on to cars and flung loose materials across the city on Tuesday afternoon. The spokesperson for the Prague Firefighter Brigade said that “so far we have responded to 23 incidents related to wind up to 15:00. The most common calls were related to fallen trees, scattered branches and debris.”
Some bus routes on the fridges of the city were affected as felled trees blocked route passage. These included routes 335, 386 and 629. Some of the drivers took detours using passable roads.
In the Central Bohemia Region, which is the administrative area surrounding the City of Prague, there were 15,000 residents left without electricity. By 16:00 CEA had managed to lower the amount of effected customers to 6,000 and then by 18:00 the number of households without electricity was only 3500. The worst hit areas were Prague, Benesov, Nymburk and Kolin. Electricity was expected to be fully functional to all customers by Tuesday night. CEZ called more workers in to fix the issues, as well as man call centers. The spokesperson for CEZ Sona Holingerova released the information to CTK.
The high velocity winds were not limited to the central region. Ustecký Region was also cleaning up about 20 trees which were taken down by the winds. Firefighters told CTK that there were some traffic delays due to trees blocking the road. They had cleaned everything up by the evening.
The Czech Meteorological Institute had warned of possible high winds in the East, West and Central parts of Czech, including Prague. The warning was in effect until 21:00 last night.
