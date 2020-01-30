Thursday, 30 January 2020

Colours Selection Concert: Seasick Steve March 25th

Seasick Steve has had a busy summer writing songs for his next album which is due to be released during spring 2020. In celebration of the as yet untitled album, Steve will be heading out on the road in March and April 2020 in Europe with a stopover in Prague’s infamous Lucerna Music Bar on March 25th, 2020. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

The tour concludes at The Roundhouse in London on April 4th. This will be Steve’s first headline show in London since he played at Wembley Arena in 2016. Steve has a couple of surprises up his sleeve for 2020 and they will be rolled out as the tour launches.

‘I live in the world of going out and rocking, you know. We do our best, every night. If someone has taken the trouble to spend their money to come and see us play, then we owe them to deliver. They’re my boss!’ Steve quoted.

Steve’s long-time drummer Dan Magnusson (a.k.a. Crazy Dan) will of course be with him on this tour. Steve can’t wait to get out on the road:

‘We rock. That’s what we do. When I see a club full of people, or a field full of people, they’re just with us and ready to get down in the mud (sometimes real mud!). We love it, and we love them.”

