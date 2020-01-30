Friday, 31 January 2020

Prague wants CZK 350 million tram line extension from Modřany to Nové Dvory

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 January 2020

The Prague Transport Authority (DPP) is funding a project to extend the tram track from Sídliště Modřany to Nové Dvory. The extension will be 1.8 kilometers long and cost about CZK 350 million. The target completion date would be 2027.

Along with the study and plan, the DPP and City, in parallel, will apply for the building permit and authorization for land use plans. The extension would have three stops called Libuš, Přírodní and Nové Dvory. The estimated price should be more exact after the plans are made and a public tender is completed. The DPP will request funding from the City of Prague, the City of Prague will apply for funds from the European Infrastructure fund.

The City of Prague has already applied for the building permit and hopes the process will be completed over the next few weeks. The land and buildings around Nove Dvory are largely owned by the City of Prague and thus the tram extension will benefit the development of the area.

This planned extension is the fourth in the works for the city including the extension from Divoká Šárka to Sídliště Dědina, connecting Barrandov to the new Slivenec line, and the extension from Pražského Povstání via Pankrác to Budějovická.