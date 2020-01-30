Friday, 31 January 2020

Tens of Czech students studying in China, ministry offers help to return home

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 January 2020

There are about 90 Czech students studying in China from all over the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that due to the coronavirus, they will assist students in getting back to the Czech Republic if the students are interested. Students should follow updates from the Ministry.

“Within the China Government Stipendium Program the Ministry of Education has sent 45 students, beginning with the 2015/2016 academic year, for the integrated study program,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education Aneta Lednová. There are also several lectures from the Ministry of Education working in Beijing.

There was one Czech student in the Wuchan area who managed to leave the city before it was locked down.