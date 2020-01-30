Tens of Czech students studying in China, ministry offers help to return home
There are about 90 Czech students studying in China from all over the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that due to the coronavirus, they will assist students in getting back to the Czech Republic if the students are interested. Students should follow updates from the Ministry.
“Within the China Government Stipendium Program the Ministry of Education has sent 45 students, beginning with the 2015/2016 academic year, for the integrated study program,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education Aneta Lednová. There are also several lectures from the Ministry of Education working in Beijing.
There was one Czech student in the Wuchan area who managed to leave the city before it was locked down.
- Login to post comments
Manifesto Market Prague is back (What's Up Prague)
Manifesto Market Prague is back Come and join Alex to see what the market has to offer in the new season. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Manifesto Market Prague.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.