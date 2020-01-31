Be a Prague Lion; American football try outs start next week!
The Prague Monitor has a special relationship with the fine folks who run the Prague Lions American Football team. The well organized team won the Czech Bowl last July in an exciting final in Ostrava. This year their ambitions are going to be a back-to-back championship. It will be difficult feat as a group of teams will come back with vengeance to settle scores from last season!
You have a chance at participating in the great come back of the Prague Lions, who have ambitions to play on a pan-European level. Try-outs are open and anyone with a couple of legs and arms, ready to commit, work, learn and be a player can come out and see what talent the coaches see in them. There are many stories in the USA of guys, convinced by their friends to try out in the NFL, make a team. Some were truckers, some were car salesman, and they all had one thing in common – they came down for the try-outs and did not worry about someone mocking them. Instead they went for it!
The Lions organization is built on three core values: Family First, Relentless Effort and Fundamentals. That’s why the try outs are not just for the senior semi-professional team. There are U12, U15, U19 playing flag football. Then there is full tackle U17, U19 and Adult. Bring down your sons, cousins, brothers and friends!
Try outs are at Jižní IV 1750/10, 141 00 Prague, Czech Republic (Zakladni Skola, Prague 4, Sporilov)
4.2.2020 Tuesday 16:30-17:30
6.2.2020 Thursday 15:30-16:30
11.2.2020 Tuesday 16:30-17:30
13.2.2020 Thursday 15:30-17:30
It’s all free and fun. Here is the Facebook page with the details in Czech (but most everyone there speaks English) https://www.facebook.com/pg/PragueLionsFootball/events/
