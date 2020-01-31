Help fund a better, updated, modern Prague Monitor
We are closing the second week of our funding drive to try and raise the money we are investing in upgrading our system, moving to a new platform, paying off some small debts and adding some new content options. It is exciting as we have brought free English language news to Prague and the Czech Republic for almost 17 years. We are now asking our readers to consider helping us out over this investment bump so we can focus on bringing you the local stories that are of interest. Upon sending of funds you can get a commercial invoice highlighting a subscription fee for business or tax purposes, compete with VAT etc.
There are two easy ways to contribute:
Click on the banners on our home page and fill the card number with the amount.
Or send a contribution directly to our company bank account: 286396185/0300
A request for an invoice can be made at paul@praguemonitor.com – please include all details for the invoice needed.
Either way we are thankful for valuing our service. Over the past two weeks our contributions stalled out at 50,000 Crowns with about 100 readers contributing an average almost 500Kc each. Last week we wrote the total was close to CZK50,000, with this week’s contributions just topping the difference. Our team is hoping to pick up some momentum going into February.
This system and platform upgrades are very important so we can put the days of old dates being stuck on the top of our newspaper, format complications, and old looking webpages behind us. Our Editor-in-Chief has even lost her ability to see a preview before posting the days print.
Thank you and have a great weekend!
Your English language Czech news team
