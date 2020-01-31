Man attacks guards at Chamber of Deputies entrance during active session
A 31 year-old Czech speaking man approached the entrance to the gate armed with two knives yesterday. When police became aware of the man being armed, the man threatened the police, demanding to be let into the building. Police apprehended the suspect, nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect faces up to four years in prison for violence against an official.
At the time in the Chamber of Duties there was an active session ongoing. The President of the House Radek Vondracek (ANO) praised the efforts of the police to bring the situation under control without anyone being harmed. As the man was being removed from the building he yelled that he was “protesting against this system.”
Vondracek went on to say that they will have to review safety measures at the building and make sure the right protocols are in place.
