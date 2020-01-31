Prague tops Visegrad 4 capitals on wages: Move over Bratislava, Warsaw and Budapest
Grafton Recruitment released a reporting showing that Prague is the top paying city in the Visegrad 4 region, with some notable exceptions. Thus the report is broken down into some sub-groups.
Production: The worst paid employees in production are in Poland, with average pay about CZK 14k a month. In the Czech Republic the average is CZK 18k, with some regions paying on average CZK 32k. With long-term labor shortages in the Czech Republic and a big pay gap, companies have been fishing for production employees in Poland for years.
The differences are smaller when looking at skilled labor or management. Factory Management, for example, sees ranges in the Czech Republic between CZK 100k and CZK 210k, CZK 103k to CZK 205k in Slovakia, Hungary between CZK 103k and CZK 197k, and Poland between 108k and 239k.
Within IT the highest pay goes to Budapest with the lowest to Bratislava. Prague comes in at the middle. A programmer with three years of experience ranges from CZK 35k to CZK 47k. A senior programmer in Bratislava averages CZK 95k, Prague CZK 120k and Budapest CZK 126k.
Directors of sales and marketing are paid the most in Poland where average ranges are from CZK 84k to CZK 179k. This in comparison to CZK 70k to CZK 150k in the Czech Republic and the lowest paid Slovakia averaging CZK 64k to CZK 92k.
In Finance the highest paid professionals are in the Czech Republic with the worst being in Slovakia. In Slovakia a Finance Manager may average CZK 70k in pay whereas in Prague a top Finance Manager may earn CZK 220k.
