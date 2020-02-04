The Czech Republic coronavirus update
In case you miss it in the local media we are providing a small local update for the coronavirus.
With increasing cases and deaths the Czech Republic is yet to confirm its first case. All suspected cases up to Sunday have resulted in negative results, or results are still pending. The country has also managed to evacuate citizens from China to Brussels and other European destinations. The planes carrying them are said to contain several people with symptoms of the virus.
Many countries are now quarantining returning citizens, especially from the Wuchan area. The Czech Republic will monitor returning citizens.
Flights to and from China are quickly getting cancelled from around the world. This will probably accelerate the demise of direct flights from Prague to China which the later is in the process of cancelling due to the ongoing political spat concerning Taiwan.
