Police seek arsonist with burnt hands: suspect set nine cars ablaze

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 February 2020

A suspect has been caught on camera during an incident which set ablaze nine cars in Prague 9 on street Na Obratce. During early morning Saturday, firefighters responded to a call in which the suspect was seen, on camera, lighting a device that exploded, then running away whilst hands ablaze. Police are looking for a suspect with serious burns on his/her hands, notifying hospitals, medical personnel, the public and possible witnesses. The damage is estimated to be about five millions Czech crowns, four cars being totally gutted. If anyone has any information or knows someone who has returned home with seriously burnt hands Saturday morning, police are asking to call 158.

Police spokesperson Jan Danek has said that “the suspect could face charges of damaging goods of others, a crime which holds a maximum six years behind bars. The first on the scene were the closest units, the Foreign Police, finding three cars completely engulfed in flames. The police, standing beside a car not yet burning, broke the side window of the vehicle with a telescopic baton and pushed it out of harm’s way. Additional cars could not be saved as the blaze spread quickly.”

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 7 minutes, but it took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze in its entirety.