Tuesday, 4 February 2020

Thirty cars crash on the D10 close to Březina near Mladá Boleslav

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 February 2020

The details are still unclear but early Saturday evening a car crash involving multiple vehicles was reported on the D10 close to Březina near Mladá Boleslav. Firefighters reported 27 cars involved. Micheala Fliegerova, the spokesperson for the police reported over 30 participants were involved in the crash.

Police are investigating the site of the crash. According to Fliegerova there were tyres burning under an overpass which could have caused disorientation to drivers passing. In addition, the roads were wet and a driver could have made an error setting off a series of events which ended in a large amount of crashed cars.