Coronavirus update: Czech Republic still clean
The Czech Republic has not recorded a positive test on any suspected patients to date. There have been several suspected cases, mostly from Chinese tourists in North Moravia, Brno and Prague. Futhermore, even the Czech’s that were evacuated from China last week have thus far not been tested positive for the virus.
There remain 105 Czech citizens in China whom want to return home. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek (CSSD) communicated to media that if need be the country will send an airbus to China to pick them up. Yet at this point it is easier for the majority of citizens to rebook commercial flights as they are spread out in various cities. The stranded citizens are outside the epicenter, or quarantined parts of China.
Currently there are twelve flights a week to mainland China from Prague. Due to political reasons some of these flights were already being cancelled, but the virus has accelerated the demise. On Monday, the government set the date of February 9th as the last flight to China leaving the Czech Republic.
Russia has limited the number of flights from Europe which transferred in Russia to China. Moscow is a popular hub for Chinese travelers to Europe. The flights to China from Russia may all be cancelled in coming days pending new information. Russia has closed its Eastern land border with China already.
