Smoke closes Kobylisy metro station
If you were planning on travelling from Kobylisy metro station yesterday morning you may have found yourself disappointed. The station was closed from about 8:30 to 10:00. The western entrance, going towards Kobyliské náměstí will stay closed until Tuesday morning.
The reason for the closure is that a repaired escalator caught fire, which caused the station to fill up with smoke, according to firefighters and the Prague Transit Authority (DDP). One metro employee was treated for smoke inhalation. After the firefighters extinguished the small fire they used special ventilators to clear the station of smoke.
