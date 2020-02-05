A blast of winter accompanied by heavy winds
Tuesday saw a small return of winter to the Czech Republic. Temperatures dropped during the morning as clouds cleared. Soon heavy winds followed and reaped destruction on infrastructure. At the height of the destruction there were almost 18,000 households across the country with electricity outages during the day. Some outages continued into the evening as teams worked to clear the debris and return customers back to power. The worst outages were felt in Southern Moravia according to E.ON, a distributor of power.
The drop in temperatures and winds also brought much desired snow to the mountains. Meteorologists announced that up to 20 centimeters of snow fell on the tops of the Krkonose Mountains in Northern Czech already by Tuesday noon. That means good news for skiers and resorts which have a major deficit of snow and warm temperatures have even made it hard to produce or keep artificial snow. Snow is expected Tuesday night from 400 meters above sea-level, snow drifts forming from 600 meters in Northern Moravia. Temperatures should remain cool for a couple of days.
Meteorologists are also warning people to be safe in the mountains as wet snow can break branches and fell trees. There has not been enough snow to take down weak or dry trees this year in many areas. They may start coming down as the wind and wet snow come down.
